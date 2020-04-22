Sara Ali Khan Pens A Poem On Earth Day, Ishaan Khatter Teases Her

On the occasion of Earth Day, Bollywood’s newbie Sara Ali Khan took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a collage of beautiful throwback pictures with exotic natural beauty forming the backdrop. The Kedarnath actress took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures taken at different locations.

Sara Ali Khan pens a poem on Earth Day

In the first picture, Sara is seen in the picturesque landscape of mountains and hills as she smiles while looking at the camera. The second picture features the Simmba star enjoying a camel ride, while the third seems to be caught when Sara was in a forest. In the fifth snap, the star looks gorgeous striking a pose beside crystal clear water of a seacoast. The last picture shows Sara in an ice-covered backdrop where she is packed in cold-resistant jackets while sitting on a sleigh posing for the camera.

In a bid to give her ode to the mother earth and to all the exotic locations Sara has visited over the years, she penned a poem in the caption that read, “Happy Earth About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May. On the beach, where the hair can sway. In the mountains, on my sleigh. In the desert, the camel leads the way. But for now, at home, we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth every day.”

Ishaan Khattar teases Sara Ali Khan

As soon as the 24-year-old shared the picture on her Instagram, her friend from the Bollywood fraternity, Ishaan Khatter teased the actress for sharing the post ahead of Earth Day. He captioned, " Maine bhi yeh hi ghalti ki (I also did the same mistake) ..in one small detail the problem lay; Earth day is tomorrow, everybody thinking we cray."

After reading the comments, Sara was quick enough to reply and wrote that she had realized the fact that the earth day was not on April 21, but she believes that if Monday and Sunday these days can be the same then why not earth day.

Apart from the star, other fans of the star appreciated the star for her poem on the occasion. One of the users wrote that Sara’s words are so true and she is looking adorable in each click. Another user praised the beauty of the star and commented on her words that she penned for the occasion.

