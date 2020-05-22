Kusumagraj's Marathi Poem's Urdu Translation Prompted Amruta Subhash To Learn The Language

Amruta Subhash recently opened up about her keen interest in the Urdu language. As per recent reports, the Sacred Games actor wanted to learn Urdu since the time she helped Gulzar Saab translate one of late Kusumagraj’s Marathi poem to Urdu. To pursue her long lost hobby, the actor has now enrolled herself for a seven-day online Urdu course.

Amruta Subhash’s love for Urdu

In a recent interview with a news portal, Amruta Subhash says that she learnt about the course from her friend and Marathi actor Om Bhutkar who is also a teacher. The Gully Boy actor added that she regularly holds 'Sukhan' which is a programme on Urdu Shayari. The actor believes that learning Urdu has helped her concentrate more on the lyrics.

Amruta Subhash shared her personal experience saying earlier when she would listen to ghazals, she would concentrate more on music rather than the lyrics. However, now the language has opened up a whole new world for her. Talking about her keen interest to learn Urdu, Amruta Subhash revealed that she gives credit of it to Gulzar Saab who she worked in Tehreer…Munshi Premchand Ki.

The actor further added that Gulzar Saab had adapted Premchand’s novel, Nirmala and has directed her too. The lyricist told her that he wants to translate one of Kusmagraj’s Marathi poem to Urdu. Amruta Subhash reminisced how she and Gulzar worked together on the translation, calling it the most magical days of her life. The diva added that she could never take out time to learn Urdu from her hectic schedule. However, now she got the chance to pursue the hobby she long craved for.

What is next in store for Amruta Subhash

On the professional front, Amruta Subhash was last seen in Sacred Games Season 2. The actor essayed the role of Kusum Devi Yadav in the digital series. Amruta Subhash will next feature in Anurag Kashyap directorial Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. The movie stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles while Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande in supporting roles. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a bank cashier who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink amid demonetisation.

