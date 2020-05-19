'Sacred Games' Cast's Net Worth Will Make You Go 'kabhi Kabhi Lagta Hai Yeich Bhagwan Hai'

Sacred Games is one of the most popular Indian web series on Netflix. The show stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, and Radhika Apte in the lead and several other actors in the supporting roles. Read on to know the net worth of the main cast of the show.

The net worth of the cast of Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is a famous Bollywood actor and has been featured in numerous films. According to a leading media portal, his net worth is over $ 100 million which is over Rs. 756 crores. Saif Ali Khan made his debut on the digital platform with Sacred Games. He played the role of Inspector Sartaj Singh on the show. Saif was appreciated for his acting skills and believable performance on the series.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin played the famous role of Ganesh Gaitonde in the series. Unarguably, the actor has created a niche for himself and has gained a loyal fan base for himself. With his acting performances, he has overshadowed the lead actors in several movies.

According to a leading media portal, the actor has a net worth of $ 20 million. This is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 155.34 crores. Nawazuddin also gets money from brand endorsements and appearing for events.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi played a prominent role in the series of Guruji in Sacred Games. Pankaj Tripathi has a massive fan following owing to his acting skills and versatility in roles portrayal. According to a leading media portal, the net worth of the actor is $ 1 million which is around Rs. 7 crores.

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin played another main character in the second season of Sacred Games where she portrayed the character of Batya Abelman. She is a popular actor in the Bollywood industry and has a loyal fanbase. According to several media portals, the net worth of the actor is around $ 10 million. This is approximately Rs. 75 crores.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte is a popular actor in Bollywood and South Indian cinema. She has done numerous films and web series and has carved a niche for herself. The actor has a huge fan following. According to a leading media portal, her net worth is around $ 4 million, which is around Rs. 30 crores.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait bagged a significant role in season one of the series and played the role of Kukkoo. Ever since the series, she became a prominent actor in Bollywood and went on to do roles in movies like Jawaani Jaaneman and a web series called Illegal. According to a leading media portal, she has a net worth of Rs 70 lakhs as of 2017. Her updated net worth was unavailable as she keeps her personal life private.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits: Sacred Games Instagram official account

