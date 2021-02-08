Amy Jackson Sheds Light On The 'hard Hitting Human-wildlife Conflict Truth'

Amy Jackson has a huge fan base on her Instagram handle. She often posts about environmental issues and threats to animals. The actor recently threw light through her social media post on the ‘hard hitting human-wildlife conflict truth’. In the picture, she talked about how traditional habitats are being changed by industrialisation and developments.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Amy Jackson on human-wildlife conflict

Amy Jackson’s recent post is about coexisting in harmony with Mother Nature. In the picture, a couple of elephants are seen crossing railway tracks to join their herd. She captioned the post as, “The hard-hitting human-wildlife conflict truth ( courtesy of @bhazra1979 ). With traditional habitats being overwhelmed by industrialisation and developments, elephants are forced into dangerous and life-threatening situations. @coexistence.story is a new campaign to address the urgent human-wildlife conflict that threatens not only the endangered elephants you see here but also villagers, farmers and their already problematic livelihoods. We can all play our part in coexisting in harmony with Mother Nature”. Check out the post of the same from her profile below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Netizens react to Amy Jackson's Instagram

A number of netizens flocked to the post to express their thoughts on the post shared by Amy Jackson. Several netizens sent love and warm regards to Amy for shedding light on the matter. Several other netizens, however, felt that development is inevitable.

Many other people also dropped heart and kiss emoticons on the post for the actor as they sent her their love. Apart from fans of Amy, various celebrities also “hearted” the post on the profile of the actor. Check out some of the comments on the posts by netizens on the same below.

Amy Jackson often posts pictures about environmental issues, like previously, she urged her fans to watch a show Perfect Planet. The actor suggested that the show explains “that everything about our world is perfectly suited to our existence, it sustains our every need - it’s us humans who need to learn how to become the positive force... the volcanoes, oceans, weather & sunlight are doing just fine!” The post had a picture of a horse grazing and in the background, there were heavy smoke clouds due to industry. Check out the post from the same below.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.