Timeline Of Irrfan Khan's Battle With Neuroendocrine Tumour | From Diagnosis To Comeback

Irrfan Khan is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated Bollywood actors. From professional to personal, his journey has inspired many of his fans. Most of his fans are currently praying for his speedy recovery as the actor is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. This is not the first time when he is battling with a critical health condition. Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour two years ago. Here's a timeline of Irrfan's tumour diagnosis, treatment, and his comeback to the movies.

Timeline of Irrfan Khan's brave battle

March 5, 2018

The news of the Angrezi Medium actor's neuroendocrine tumour diagnosis first came in March 2018. It was speculated that a neuroendocrine tumour is related to the brain. Later, he took to his Twitter handle and confirmed that he was suffering from a rare disease.

March 16, 2018

The 54-year-old actor cleared the air and revealed that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He also mentioned that it had nothing to do with the brain. He shared the news with a quote by Margarette Mitchel.

August 2018

Talking to the media prior to the release of Karwaan, Irrfan unveiled the details of his treatment. In a media interaction, the Piku actor revealed that he had completed four rounds of chemotherapy. Giving further details he said that he has to have six chemotherapy sessions and after then he needs to go through scanning again. The report also quoted him saying that there’s no guarantee of life with anybody.

April 3, 2019

In April 2019, the Life of Pi actor got back to work. He started the shoot to finish his portions of Angrezi Medium. He took to his social media handle and announced the news of his comeback with fans.

February 12, 2020

Irrfan's anticipated film, Angrezi Medium was set to release in March, and the promotions started a month prior to the release. On February 12, he shared a video message revealing that he will not be able to promote the film the way he'd have wanted to. The very next day, the trailer of the film was dropped by the makers.

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

