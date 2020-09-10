'Order Most Likely Today,' Says Public Prosecutor NCB Ahead Of Rhea-Showik's Bail Hearing

As the sessions court gears up to hear prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's bail petition, Atul Parsande, public prosecutor appearing for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) revealed that the court would most likely pass an order on her application today itself. "Today all arguments will be heard. Yesterday Basit's arguments were heard. Today Rhea's bail application has been filed. Most likely, an order will be passed today, the Court will decide that. There are 6 arguments that will be heard today," said Atul Parsande.

Rhea in Byculla Jail

After being sent to 14-day judicial custody, Rhea Chakraborty, on Wednesday, has been kept in a separate prison cell room near general barracks on the ground floor of the Byculla prison, report sources. Apart from Rhea, her brother - Showik Chakraborty and four others have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s 4-day custody ended. Both siblings have moved the sessions court seeking bail, which will be heard on Thursday.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Shifted To Separate Cell At Byculla Jail, Lodged Near Indrani Mukerjea

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Inexplicably 'waves' As She Leaves For Byculla Jail With NCB; WATCH

Rhea's bail petition in Sessions Court

In the bail plea filed in the Sessions Court, it has been argued that Rhea is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case. Her counsels contended that the offense was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. Claiming that Section 27A of the NDPS Act was applied without evidence, they disputed the charge that Rhea had financed the illicit traffic of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. Moreover, the advocates maintained that there is no allegation of their client procuring or financing any drug outside of the period during which she was in a relationship with the Dil Bechara actor.

The petition alleged that she was interrogated on September 6, 7 and 8 in the absence of any female constable of officer, which it observed was in violation of a Supreme Court directive. Recalling that even the NCB had reportedly admitted that Rhea was cooperating with the investigation, her counsels termed her arrest as "unwarranted". Revealing that the accused apprehends a serious risk to her life in prison, they assured the court that she was willing to cooperate with the investigative agency. Additionally, she agreed to abide by any reasonable terms and conditions imposed by the Sessions Court.

Read: Pro-Rhea 'Roses Are Red' Bogey Smashed; Netizens Turn Focus Back On Bollywood Drug Nexus

Read: Ankita Lokhande Questions Rhea Chakraborty's Intentions; Clarifies Stance In Sushant Case

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.