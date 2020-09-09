Last Updated:

Pro-Rhea 'Roses Are Red' Bogey Smashed; Netizens Turn Focus Back On Bollywood Drug Nexus

Netizens have slammed the celebrities for their “Let’s smash the patriarchy” rhyme, pointing out the level of patriarchy prevalent in Bollywood, and more

Written By
Gloria Methri
Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea’s Chakraborty’s arrest for narcotics links turned out to be one of the biggest developments till now amid the multi-agency probe against her, in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. An interesting caption became a talking point on the day of high drama, as a caption on the actor’s T-shirt about ‘patriarchy’ was used by stars to support the accused. Following Rhea’s arrest on Tuesday, certain Bollywood celebrities began to circulate the rhyme as if to make some sort of point. 

However, netizens have slammed the celebrities for their “Let’s smash the patriarchy” rhyme, pointing out the level of patriarchy prevalent in Bollywood. Some of them even responded with hilarious comebacks such as, "Roses are red, violets are blue, One criminal is in Jail, rest are in the queue."  

READ | Sushant's Sister Has A Hunch Why Pro-Rhea Celebs Are Pushing 'roses Are Red'; Gives Twist

‘Roses are red’ caption goes viral

On day three of her interrogation at the Narcotics Control Bureau office and eventual arrest, Rhea Chakraborty had worn a top with the caption, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.’ Numerous celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, posted the same post on social media, and some like Sonam even wrote a quote about a ‘witch hunt.’ 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

READ | Rhea Chakraborty Inexplicably 'waves' As She Leaves For Byculla Jail With NCB; WATCH

Netizens post 'Roses are red...' counters; bring focus back:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Harish Dwivedi (@harish_harry77) on

READ | Rhea's 'roses' Quote Makes Tajinder Bagga-Hansal Mehta Trade 'munna', 'uncle' Barbs

Sushant's sister Shweta hits back

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also gave the caption a strong twist and made it about the ’fight for the right’. As Sushant’s fans raised objection over support from Rhea from Bollywood, his sister Shweta also posted a line twisted by SSR supporters and shared an image of the caption ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s fight for the truth, me and you.’

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Rhea Chakraborty arrested; factually fatal attempt to normalise drug-nexus 

Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday on day three of her questioning in the narcotics case. Her bail plea was rejected a court in Mumbai as she was sent to 14-day judicial custody till September 22. She was moved to the Byculla jail on Wednesday morning.

Parallel to the 'patriarchy' rhymes, an attempt is also being made online to make it out to be that Rhea Chakraborty is being arrested because of something to the tune of 'she smoked a joint', though this couldn't be further from reality. While Rhea Chakraborty has fervently denied using drugs herself, it remains to be seen whether this is corroborated by the others in cross-questioning. What is assured though is that she has admitted to being a part of drug procurement in which her brother Showik was seemingly a crucial cog, and facilitated the activities of a lucrative drug racket with peddlers who are now in NCB custody as well - something rather more significant than what is being made out.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty Inexplicably 'waves' As She Leaves For Byculla Jail With NCB; WATCH

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND