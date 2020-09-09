Pro-Rhea 'Roses Are Red' Bogey Smashed; Netizens Turn Focus Back On Bollywood Drug Nexus

Rhea’s Chakraborty’s arrest for narcotics links turned out to be one of the biggest developments till now amid the multi-agency probe against her, in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. An interesting caption became a talking point on the day of high drama, as a caption on the actor’s T-shirt about ‘patriarchy’ was used by stars to support the accused. Following Rhea’s arrest on Tuesday, certain Bollywood celebrities began to circulate the rhyme as if to make some sort of point.
However, netizens have slammed the celebrities for their “Let’s smash the patriarchy” rhyme, pointing out the level of patriarchy prevalent in Bollywood. Some of them even responded with hilarious comebacks such as, "Roses are red, violets are blue, One criminal is in Jail, rest are in the queue."
On day three of her interrogation at the Narcotics Control Bureau office and eventual arrest, Rhea Chakraborty had worn a top with the caption, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you.’ Numerous celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, posted the same post on social media, and some like Sonam even wrote a quote about a ‘witch hunt.’
Everyone loves a witch hunt as long as it's someone else's witch being hunted.— Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) September 8, 2020
Talking of patriarchy in bollywood, the biggest stars are still men over 50: Bachhan (77); SRK (54), Aamir (55) and Salman (54), & Akshay (53). Everyone's favourite lech, Mahesh Bhatt is 73. The top heroines are in their 30s.— Mohan Sinha 🇮🇳 (@Mohansinha) September 9, 2020
So if they can't change this, they should shut up. pic.twitter.com/2ircYewgo9
Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also gave the caption a strong twist and made it about the ’fight for the right’. As Sushant’s fans raised objection over support from Rhea from Bollywood, his sister Shweta also posted a line twisted by SSR supporters and shared an image of the caption ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s fight for the truth, me and you.’
Rhea was arrested by the NCB on Tuesday on day three of her questioning in the narcotics case. Her bail plea was rejected a court in Mumbai as she was sent to 14-day judicial custody till September 22. She was moved to the Byculla jail on Wednesday morning.
Parallel to the 'patriarchy' rhymes, an attempt is also being made online to make it out to be that Rhea Chakraborty is being arrested because of something to the tune of 'she smoked a joint', though this couldn't be further from reality. While Rhea Chakraborty has fervently denied using drugs herself, it remains to be seen whether this is corroborated by the others in cross-questioning. What is assured though is that she has admitted to being a part of drug procurement in which her brother Showik was seemingly a crucial cog, and facilitated the activities of a lucrative drug racket with peddlers who are now in NCB custody as well - something rather more significant than what is being made out.
