Rhea Chakraborty Shifted To Separate Cell At Byculla Jail, Lodged Near Indrani Mukerjea

After being sent to 14-day judicial custody, Rhea Chakraborty, on Wednesday, has been kept in a separate prison cell room near general barracks on the ground floor of the Byculla prison, report sources. The cell in which Rhea has been housed in is similar to the one Sheena Bora murder case main accused Indrani Mukerjea - who has been housed in jail since 2016. Mukerjea is also a co-conspirator in the INX media scam and has now turned approver.

Rhea was reportedly sent to general barracks, but had to be shifted to a separate room due to security issues. Moreover, she was served dinner comprising of 2 chapatis, rice, dal, and green pumpkin sabzi. Apart from Rhea, her brother - Showik Chakraborty and four others have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s 4-day custody ended. Both siblings have moved the sessions court seeking bail, which will be heard on Thursday.

Rhea's bail petition in Sessions Court

According to the NCB, Rhea was confronted with co-accused Showik, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. It has been alleged that she revealed her involvement in the procurement of drugs and financial transactions. The agency accused her of being an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies. She has been charged under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

In the bail plea filed in the Sessions Court, it has been argued that Rhea is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case. Her counsels contended that the offence was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. Claiming that Section 27A of the NDPS Act was applied without evidence, they disputed the charge that Rhea had financed the illicit traffic of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. Moreover, the advocates maintained that there is no allegation of their client procuring or financing any drug outside of the period during which she was in a relationship with the Dil Bechara actor.

The petition alleged that she was interrogated on September 6, 7 and 8 in the absence of any female constable of officer, which it observed was in violation of a Supreme Court directive. Recalling that even the NCB had reportedly admitted that Rhea was cooperating with the investigation, her counsels termed her arrest as "unwarranted". Revealing that the accused apprehends a serious risk to her life in prison, they assured the court that she was willing to cooperate with the investigative agency. Additionally, she agreed to abide by any reasonable terms and conditions imposed by the Sessions Court.

