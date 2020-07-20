Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Lists Out Productive Activities That Are Constant In Her Schedule

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to Instagram to share details about how she spends her quarantine time at home. She listed out her daily schedule while sharing a post related to the concept of productivity and how it has changed over the course of time, due to the ongoing pandemic. She also posted a bunch of pictures from her ‘Work From Home’ time, which also includes a picture of hubby Anand Ahuja.

Sonam Kapoor’s productive quarantine

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to Instagram to share her take on productivity in the times of COVID-19. The actor shared an Instagram post that spoke about the concept of productivity and how it is looked at, in the current times. The blog speaks about how people divided between the urge to do nothing and the strong desire to make the most out of a day. It also threw some light on how one needs to attain a balance between the two.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also put up a note about how she keeps herself busy and productive through the day, by keeping a few activities constant. She wrote that having a good meal, responding to a few work-related emails, keeping in touch with family and friends, and taking good care of herself, are the few activities that keep her going through such unprecedented times. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also decided to push the question forward to her viewers as she asked through the question Instagram sticker what productivity during COVID means to them. Have a look at the story here.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also updated her fans through social media, about how her ‘Work From Home’ session on Sunday, July 19, 2020. She posted a picture where she could be seen working on the laptop while her husband, Anand Ahuja, could be seen peacefully doing his job in the background. He could be seen settled on another sofa while listening to music and being invested in the work that he was doing on his electronic device. She also added a GIF in the corner of the screen, that said “Work From Home”. Have a look at the casual picture posted on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram here.

