Anand Ahuja Says Police Have No Room For Error, Sonam Kapoor Returns To Mumbai & More

Quick links:
Today, on June 08, 2020, Anand Ahuja opened up about his opinion on George Floyd's Death. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor managed to reunite with her sister Rhea Kapoor in Mumbai. Here are some of today's top celebrity/entertainment stories.
Also Read | Murli Sharma's Mother, Padma Sharma Breathes Her Last At 76 Due To Cardiac Arrest
Taking to social media, Anand Ahuja revealed his take on George Floyd's murder by the hands of a police officer. The Anand Ahuja stated that a Police officer could not afford to be a bad employee and there was no room for error when it came to police work. Further, Anand Ahuja also discussed how Minneapolis was planning to disband the police department due to the killing of George Floyd. Moreover, the city is now planning to invest in community-led public safety.
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra's 'Fashion' And Other Films Directed By Madhur Bhandarkar; See List Here
Sonam Kapoor is finally back in Mumbai city. Taking to her Instagram, Sonam Kapoor thanked her husband, Anand Ahuja, for reuniting her with her sister Rhea Kapoor. The actor even shared a photo of herself alongside her sister on her Instagram story. Later, Anand Ahuja posted another photo of the two sisters on his own Instagram handle.
Back to what I do best.#MakingMovies #MyComfortZone #TheNewNormal #MissionBeginAgain #UnlockOne pic.twitter.com/ElEqANX4R9— Ritesh Sidhwani (@ritesh_sid) June 8, 2020
Bollywood producer Ritesh Sidhwani recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself in his workspace. In the caption for the image, Ritesh Sidhwani stated that he was back to doing what he did best. While Ritesh Sidhwani was working from home during the lockdown, his office would always remain his comfort zone.
Also Read | Boman Irani Completes Over 50 Online Screenwriting Sessions Amid Lockdown
Me: Mamma I feel my hemoglobin— Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) June 7, 2020
count is low, I could be anaemic.
Mother: “Bachpan se jo hamara khoon choos rahi hai woh kahan gaya?”
Zaira Wasim recently posted a Mom joke on her Twitter page. Fans loved this new joke and appreciated Zaira Wasim's sense of humour. Several netizens even added to the joke by giving their own witty replies.
In my case " beta tune hmara blood pressure phele hi bda rkha HH aur mat bda"ðŸ˜‚— Haseebur Rehman (@HASEEB_REHMANN) June 7, 2020
Did you ever say this and you get this answer @ZairaWasimmm— abdul khaleel (@abdulkhaleel90) June 7, 2020
Me:- aj Khana kya Bana mummy?
Mummy:- Mera kalaje .
And I don't believe, that you also get to hear all thisðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚— Ù…ØÙ…Ù‘Ø¯ ØªØØ±ÛŒÙ… ØÛŒØ¯Ø± (@HaiderTahrim) June 7, 2020
According to a leading daily, Akshay Kumar is set to travel to London for his next film, Bell Bottom. The filming for Bell Bottom will reportedly begin as soon as the lockdown ends. The film will be a periodic drama that is directed by Ranjit Tiwary.
Also Read | Richa Chadha Shares Post For Job-seekers In Mumbai, Netizen Furthers Cause; Details Here
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.