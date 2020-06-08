Murli Sharma's Mother, Padma Sharma Breathes Her Last At 76 Due To Cardiac Arrest

Bollywood actor, Murli Sharma's mother, Padma Sharma breathed her last today, June 8, 2020. She was 76 years old and passed away at the actor's Mumbai residence. Last year, he also lost his father, Vrijbhushan Sharma.

Murli Sharma's mother, Padma Sharma suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away their Mumbai residence. The news of her sad demise was confirmed to the media by a source close to the family. Last year, Murli Sharma also lost his father, Vrijbhushan Sharma at the age of 84. Komal Nahta had posted the tragic news on his Twitter.

Image credit: Murli Sharma Twitter

Sorry to hear that actor Murli Sharma’s father, Vrijbhushan Sharma, passed away in his Mumbai home today. He was 84. pic.twitter.com/iFgudRV7B1 — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) February 27, 2019

Murli Sharma is known in Bollywood for mostly essaying roles of a cop. He grew in popularity with the 2004 release, Main Hoon Na. Since then he has appeared in a number of films. He has appeared with the Salman Khan starrer Dabangg and Prabhas' Saaho. He has also worked in Street Dancer 3D, Golmaal 3, Baby, Tees Mar Khan, OMG: Oh My God, Shapit: The Cursed, Singh is Blingg, Dilwale, Poster Boys and many more.

Murli Sharma has also worked in a number of South Indian movies like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Ninnu Veedani Needanu Nene, NTR Kathanayakudu and Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Apart from that, he has also appeared in several television series. These include C.I.D., Paltan Meri Shaan, Encounter, Sssshh... Phir Koi Hai (Tritiya) and some more. His upcoming list of movies includes Morjim, Don Bhaisahab, 108 Limited, Project Kahuta and Aalambana.

Murli Sharma is married to Ashwini Kalsekar. The two tied the knot in 2009. She is a Marathi actor who has done extensive work in Marathi television and films. The couple has worked in many projects together like Poster Boys, City of Revenge and C.I.D.

Ashwini Kalsekar has also worked in a couple of Hindi daily soaps. Her list of work includes Cheesecake, Tindey, Ek Tha Hero, Simmba, Andhadhun, Mehbooba, Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double, Poster BoysItna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Singham Returns and more. Kalsekar has also collaborated with ace directors like Sriram Raghavan, Rohit Shetty and Ram Gopal Varma.

