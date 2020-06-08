Richa Chadha Shares Post For Job-seekers In Mumbai, Netizen Furthers Cause; Details Here

India entered the crucial 'Unlock 1' phase on Monday amid focus on bringing the economy back on track after the COVID-19 lockdown. Many could have faced a challenging time during the lockdown with offices, stores, and services being shut and might be looking for a job change. Richa Chadha had a piece of good news for job-seekers, as she shared an announcement on behalf of a friend.

Richa took to Twitter to share an advertisement of sorts, urging men in the age group of 18-40, looking for jobs in the field of delivery and housekeeping, to apply. The actor shared that her friend was willing to offer jobs.

The jobs are based in Mumbai, and six positions were vacant at the moment. One of the criteria is to have a motorcycle and a mobile phone.

She urged her followers to spread the word and also wrote, “In this tough time, we should help each other”, and asked the interested persons to contact her.

The Fukrey also shared that the joinees will be paid half the salary during the training period, apart from payment for overtime.

Here are the posts

मेरे एक दोस्त इस समय लोगों को रोज़गार दिलवाने की कोशिश में जुटें हैं।यदि आप 18-40 के बीच किसी ऐसे आदमी को जानते हैं जो

-: डिलीवरी, सफ़ाई का काम कर सके,

-: जिनके पास अपनी मोटरसाइकल और फ़ोन हो,

-: जिन्हें इस समय नौकरी की ज़रूरत हो तो मुझे सूचना दें,

धन्यवाद । — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 7, 2020

हम फ़िलहाल 6 नौकरियां देने को तैयार हैं, अगर आप को मुम्बई में हैं और नौकरी की तलाश में हैं तो संपर्क करें,

या आप किसी को जानते हैं जिनको नौकरी की ज़रूरत है तो संपर्क करें!

इस कठिन समय में हमें एक दूसरे का साथ देना ही चाहिए,

धन्यवाद ! https://t.co/oMW5z9unQl — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 8, 2020

Many netizens commented their interest, and some were curious to know if the jobs were available outside Mumbai too, to which she responded in the negative. Netizens praised her for the effort.

In Mumbai only. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) June 8, 2020

Liberalism and greatness always live, always your efforts made by the people, always give praise to the society ..God bless you… salute you💕🙏 — Aman Srivastava (@Amansri27531843) June 7, 2020

A netizen furthered her cause by commenting that the additional applications could be forwarded to him. He was willing to offer 10-15 jobs in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru. Richa too gave him a thumbs up.

मैम अगर आपके पास ६ लोगों से ज़्यादा की रिक्वेस्ट आती है तो आप मुझे फॉरवर्ड कर दीजिये, 10 - 15 लोगों की मदद मैं भी कर सकता हूँ|

मुंबई-पुणे और बंगलोर में नौकरियां हैं हमारे पास — 🇮🇳Aman Pandey🇮🇳 (@itsamanpandey) June 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Richa was also one of the those affected due to the lockdown, as she had to postpone her marriage to Ali Fazal. The actor, meanwhile, lent her support to various causes, like donating PPE kits and providing food to the needy. Shooting is all set to begin again, as the Maharashtra government has issued the guidelines for the resumption.

