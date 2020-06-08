Priyanka Chopra's 'Fashion' And Other Films Directed By Madhur Bhandarkar; See List Here

Priyanka Chopra is an International actor who works in Hindi as well as American film industry. She has been associated with more than 50 films in her career as of now where she has performed in movies of different genres. Along with doing glamourous and bold roles, Priyanka has been known to ace her unconventional roles with the same ease as well.

Her movie Fashion was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and is her first movie to gain her the several accolates. Check out some more movies directed by the ace director Madhur Bhandarkar which are inspired from real lives.

Fashion

The movie Fashion depicts the story of a small-town girl and her journey to become a supermodel. The movie also shows the different elements of the fashion industry and the realities and hidden truths of how the modelling industry functions. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa and Arbaaz Khan along with many actual models who were roped in for the movie role.

Heroine

The Kareena Kapoor starrer movie Heroine is made in a similar genre of that of Fashion involving the limelight of the films and modelling industry. The plot revolved around the life of Kareena Kapoor's character, who was once a successful film actress but suddenly her career starts deteriorating.

The film could not earn a decent number at the box office but some songs still garnered the audience attention. The film stars Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda, Rakesh Bapat, Shahana Goswami, Divya Dutta, Helen, Shilpi Sharma, Mugdha Godse and Lillete Dubey. The movie was released in 2012 and Kareena's performance was highly appreciated by the critics that even earned her a Filmfare nomination as well.

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji

Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji is a Madhur Bhandarkar movie where Bhandarkar tried his hands in the romantic comedy genre for the first time. The movie starred Madhur Bhandarkar, starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Omi Vaidya, Shazahn Padamsee, Shruti Haasan, Rituparna Sengupta, Tisca Chopra and Shraddha Das.

The movie was released in 2011. The movie was produced by Madhur Bhandarkar as well as Kumar Mangat under their own production banners called Bhandarkar Entertainment and Wide Frame Films.

Promo Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

