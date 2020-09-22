Anand Ahuja Reveals His First Ever Snapchat Message To Sonam Kapoor While ‘courting’ Her

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They often melt the heart of their fans with their 'Everyday Phenomenal' love on social media. Recently Anand revealed the first Snapchat message that he had sent to Sonam.

Anand Ahuja on his first Snapchat message for Sonam Kapoor

Taking to his Instagram story, Anand shared a picture of Sonam presumably being spotted at the airport. The actor can be donning a stylish white jumpsuit which she had paired up with a golden colored jacket, a brown bag, and glares. The post also shared a closeup picture of Sonam's white sneakers which she had complimented along with the outfit.

Sharing the picture, Anand wrote that the very first Snapchat message which he had sent to Sonam was a selfie of hers in these same sneakers. He also mentioned that this was the time when he had first started courting the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor. Anand then went on to thank their common stylist friend, Deepika Deepti for convincing Sonam to wear them. He then went on to mention how sneakers can make the world come together.

The post was truly endearing to witness and was yet another proof of their 'Everyday Phenomenal' love. Take a look at the post shared by Anand.

Anand Ahuja's 'appreciation post' for Sonam Kapoor

Recently Anand also took to Instagram to dedicate an appreciation, Sonam Kapoor. Anand went on to share a throwback picture of Sonam this Thursday when they were at Kyoto International Manga Museum in Kyoto, Japan.

Tagging the picture today, Anand captioned his social media post stating that he loves this picture of Sonam as it perfectly encapsulated her beauty, style, and nerdiness. He stated for the picture, "Girlfriend Appreciation Post! ... I love this picture because it captures the beauty, style, and ‘NERDINESS’ of my #everydayphenomenal!" Replying to this, even the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a husband appreciation post for Anand. Take a look at his post here.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the movie, The Zoya Factor. She was seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the movie. It was based on author Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name.

