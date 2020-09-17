Anand Ahuja's #TBT 'girlfriend Appreciation Post' For Wife Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is Adorable

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the many celebrity couples who are immensely popular on social media. Apart from taking up new business ventures together, the duo is often seen to share adorable pics with each other on their Instagram posts. Anand Ahuja makes sure to show appreciation and love towards his wife Sonam Kapoor. The duo has been married for about over two years now. Take a look at the meaningful and adorable post he shared from his Instagram today.

Anand Ahuja's 'girlfriend appreciation' post for wife Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Anand Ahuja recently took to Instagram to dedicate appreciation Sonam Kapoor. Anand shared a throwback picture of Sonam this Thursday when they were at Kyoto International Manga Museum in Kyoto, Japan.

Tagging the picture today, Anand captioned his Instagram post stating that he loves this picture of Sonam as it perfectly encapsulated her beauty, style and nerdiness. He said "Girlfriend Appreciation Post! ... I love this picture because it captures the beauty, style and ‘NERDINESS’ of my #everydayphenomenal!" Replying to this, even Sonam Kapoor shared a husband appreciation post for Anand.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram updates

A day ago, Sonam shared a message from a troll, Sonam shared the DM that she received on her Insta story. Responding to a hate message she received, Sonam wrote, "I hope you get followers through this post, as I know that’s what you wanted by my attention. This girl is an influencer in America and is saying the vilest things to me. Is this how people's minds really work? It's awful and painful to hear things like this. To carry so much hate in their hearts must really damage them".

Here is a snippet of her Insta story that has now disappeared.

Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram story

Promo Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Instagram

