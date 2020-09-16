Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Happy Pic Of Anand, Calls It 'husband Appreciation Post'

On Wednesday morning, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her Instagram handle and posted a happy picture of her husband Anand Ahuja. In the caption, Sonam wrote, "A husband appreciation post." As seen in the picture shared by Sonam, Anand Ahuja looked dapper in a blue denim shirt. He pulled off a pair of matte greyish trousers; looked towards the other end, and flaunted his jawline.

As soon as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram post was up, fans gushed to drop their comments on it. A user called Anand Ahuja a 'lucky man', whereas an amused fan wrote, 'cutest couple'. Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emoticons on the post. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's post.

Sonam shares 'husband appreciation' post for Anand Ahuja

Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja announced a fun activity for fans on Instagram. With the initiative, Sonam wanted to pay an ode to yesteryear icons. Sonam expressed how staying at home during the quarantine has given people ample time to romance with nostalgia. Keeping that in mind, she came up with the perfect way for fans to #TimeTravelWithSKA and take a trip down memory lane, but in the most stylish way possible. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor went into the details of the activity and explained fans the entire process.

To make it simpler, Sonam shared glimpses of how she recreated some of the most iconic looks by Madhubala, Mumtaz, Waheeda and Meena Kumari. More so, she also remarked how she has always loved going back in time to look at how divas back in the day would set the benchmark for beauty and fashion. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja continued, "So for the third edition of #TakeTwoWithSonam, let’s show our yesteryear icons some love by emulating their clutter-breaking style, shall we?". Sonam announced that her challenge can be taken up by boys as well.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's directorial, The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan. The film chronicles the story of how Zoya, who has superpowers, becomes Nikhil's (Cricket captain) lucky charm. However, in a turn of events, she decides to stop pouring her love upon Nikhil, which fosters him to play his best. Reportedly, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of a Korean film titled Blind.

