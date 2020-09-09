Sonam Kapoor Shares Bad Experience With A Skin Product On Her Instagram Story; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is well known for her love for fashion. She is known to be quite active on Instagram. Earlier today, on September 9, 2020, Sonam Kapoor shared a product on her Instagram story and reviewed it.

Sonam Kapoor shares her experience with a skin product

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to warn her audience to not use a skincare product. The product is a body lotion from Lareina Ginessa. It is an Indonesian local brand that Sonam Kapoor tried. The body lotion has fish collagen in it. Sonam, in her story, wrote, "Guys I used this cream and it gave me rashes. Please don't ever buy it. Its the worst product ever". She reposted the picture of the product to make her audience aware of its after-effects. Take a look at the story:

Source: Sonam Kapoor's IG

Sonam Kapoor is often seen giving beauty tips to her fans. She is even comfortable posting pictures without makeup and showing her flaws. Sonam Kapoor's tips usually are related to beauty products and fashion.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram usually consists of her work and personal pictures, birthday posts for her family and friends, and lately a lot of book suggestions. She often shares throwback pictures from her old shoots, films, and her childhood photos. She recently shared a childhood picture of herself along with her recent picture.

She wanted to show her obsession with power blue colour. Sonam Kapoor looks super adorable in the picture as she wears a powder blue dress with polka dots and has combed her hair into a ponytail. In both the pictures, she is striking a pose for the camera. The picture received lots of likes and comments. Netizens commented on her pictures along with a few celebrities who were in awe of Sonam's picture. Take a look at her picture:

On the work front

Sonam Kapoor is currently working from home while she is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. She was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor starring Dulquer Salmaan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience. The actor has not revealed any of her future projects. Fans are eager to see her again on the screen.

