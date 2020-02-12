Sonam Kapoor Has The Most Vibrant Wardrobe And Here's The Proof, See Pictures

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram is a paradise for many who love her on-point fashion game and sartorial choices. While she is having the time of her life with Anand Ahuja, Sonam also makes sure to keep her social media accounts updated with her regular posts. Her glamorous outfits make headlines in no time. Sonam also loves to experiment with bright and vibrant colours. Take a look at all the times her vibrant wardrobe stormed the internet.

Sonam Kapoor has the most vibrant wardrobe and here's the proof

Recently, while promoting a brand, Sonam Kapoor pulled off a bright red frilly dress. Letting her hair tresses fall on her face, Kapoor also wore a flower on her head. With minimal makeup, she looked perfect.

Sonam sported a bright yellow ethnic dress for her recent shoot. Not to miss the twirl and fall of her skirt. She teamed the outfit with white boots and minimal makeup.

Aditya Roy Kapur Reveals How He Changed His Mindset While Shooting For 'Malang'

Sonam Kapoor wore a vibrant abstract print blazer and clubbed it with a mango coloured skirt. She accessorised her look with dainty earrings and wore pencil heels. With minimal makeup, she looked like a diva.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's adorable poses that you can try with your partner

The Veere Di Wedding star carried a bright red sweatshirt on a frilly blue skirt for another event. She clubbed the pair with matte black boots and ditched accessories. Leaving her hair open, she rocked the outfit at ease.

Delhi Elections: Sonam Kapoor adds point after Arvind Kejriwal responds to PM Modi's wish

If you sneak into Sonam Kapoor's Instagram, the actor's love for red is quite evident. Sonam pulled off a bright red blazer and pants for her shoot. Pairing it with a hand clutch and boots, Sonam looked gorgeous. Not to miss her hair accessories that added more glam to her attire.

Sonam Kapoor can inspire you to balance your look with accessories, see pics

(Image courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.