Did Priyanka Chopra's Black Gown Inspire Sonam Kapoor's Latest Shoot Outfit?

Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines with her phenomenal on-point style game as she graced the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour stage like a boss. Remembering late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks, Priyanka dolled up in the most exquisite way. After her pictures from the show were all over the internet, fashion inspiration to many, Sonam Kapoor, the very next day took to her Instagram to share a slew of pictures in a black gown that set the internet ablaze. Did Priyanka Chopra's gown inspire Sonam Kapoor's outfit for her shoot?

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's black gown caught many eyeballs at the star-studded event. The White Tiger actor sported a body fit gown with a quirky diamond-embellished belt. Not to miss Priyanka Chopra's cat-eye makeup that glammed up her overall look. She teamed her outfit with a pair of huge danglers and opted for a high bun. Her nails were painted uniquely.

Sonam Kapoor

Only recently, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures from her photoshoot. She pulled off a black bodycon gown with a pair of black pumps. The Zoya Factor also actor opted for a high bun and wore stunning accessories. Not to miss the bold eye makeup and hand gloves that complemented her attire. Sonam Kapoor's shoot photos received a trail of praises from fans.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's recent film in Bollywood titled The Sky Is Pink received a warm welcome at the box office. Fans were happy to witness PeeCee's comeback after Bajirao Mastani. Sonam Kapoor on the other hand time and again makes headlines with her stunning fashion statements. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor that did well with the audience and critics alike.

(Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra & Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

