Anand Ahuja Follows Sonam Kapoor, Hits Out A Strong Post Against Popular Taxi Service

Sharing an alarming post on social media, Sonam Kapoor informed that she had the 'scariest experience' with a popular taxi service. Asserting that 'the best and safest' is to use local public transportation or cabs, she emphasized that she was 'completely shaken' by the experience, however, she refrained from divulging in further details. Now resharing Sonam Kapoor's post, the actress' husband pointing out alternatives stated that in London, one should 'walk, cycle, take a train or a black cab' as the taxi service is 'straight-up scary and unreliable' in the area.

READ: Sonam Kapoor Bashes Popular Taxi Service: 'Had The Scariest Experience, Super Shaken'

Anand Ahuja hits out at popular taxi service

After the duo hit out similar posts, several concerned fans and netizens asked for details and also asked them to contact the police abroad if necessary.

What happened, sonam? As someone who takes cabs in London, it would be good to know! — Priya Mulji (@PriyaMulji) January 15, 2020

Goodness! Black cab all the way. — NV (@MumInWimbledon) January 15, 2020

@Uber_Support

Uber should introduce panic button inside their App , which should alert Uber and Cops.... Come On Uber, lots of tech around.. make rides more safer pls.. We trust you! — Asifuddin (@Akhamri) January 15, 2020

READ: Sonam Kapoor Praises An International Airline After Bashing One, Calls It 'memorable'

Just a week back, Sonam Kapoor had bashed an International airline for losing her luggage for the second time in a month. Expressing her frustration and disappointment, Sonam wrote that she has learned her lesson and will never fly again with the airline. The airline immediately responded to her tweet apologizing and asked her if she has been provided with a tracking reference at the airport.

This is the third time ive traveled @British_Airways this month and the second time they’ve lost my bags. I think I’ve learnt my lesson. I’m never flying @British_Airways again. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

We're sorry to hear about the delay to your luggage, Sonam. Have you been provided with a tracking reference when informed at the airport? Cody — British Airways (@British_Airways) January 9, 2020

READ: Kunal Kemmu Impresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Celebs With His Singing; Watch Video

READ: Sonam Kapoor Praises An International Airline After Bashing One, Calls It 'memorable'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.