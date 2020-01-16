The Debate
Anand Ahuja Follows Sonam Kapoor, Hits Out A Strong Post Against Popular Taxi Service

Bollywood News

Sharing a post on social media, Sonam Kapoor informed that she had the scariest experience with a taxi service. Anand Ahuja now too has tweeted about the same.

Written By Radhika Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam

Sharing an alarming post on social media, Sonam Kapoor informed that she had the 'scariest experience' with a popular taxi service. Asserting that 'the best and safest' is to use local public transportation or cabs, she emphasized that she was 'completely shaken' by the experience, however, she refrained from divulging in further details. Now resharing Sonam Kapoor's post, the actress' husband pointing out alternatives stated that in London, one should 'walk, cycle, take a train or a black cab' as the taxi service is 'straight-up scary and unreliable' in the area. 

READ: Sonam Kapoor Bashes Popular Taxi Service: 'Had The Scariest Experience, Super Shaken'

Anand Ahuja hits out at popular taxi service 

After the duo hit out similar posts, several concerned fans and netizens asked for details and also asked them to contact the police abroad if necessary. 

READ: Sonam Kapoor Praises An International Airline After Bashing One, Calls It 'memorable'

Just a week back, Sonam Kapoor had bashed an International airline for losing her luggage for the second time in a month. Expressing her frustration and disappointment, Sonam wrote that she has learned her lesson and will never fly again with the airline. The airline immediately responded to her tweet apologizing and asked her if she has been provided with a tracking reference at the airport.

READ:  Kunal Kemmu Impresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Celebs With His Singing; Watch Video

READ:  Sonam Kapoor Praises An International Airline After Bashing One, Calls It 'memorable'

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
