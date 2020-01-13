Kunal Kemmu Impresses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Celebs With His Singing; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu will soon be seen in Malang, along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor. The first song from the film, Chal Ghar Chalen was recently released. In his recent post, Kunal sang the song and actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was in love with it. Read to know more.

Kunal Kemmu's singing impreses Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Kunal Kemmu has been active on his social media handle, Instagram. In his recent post, he was seen with a guitar singing Chal Ghar Chalen, in a video of around 1:29 minutes long.

Sonam Kapoor was seen quite impressed with his singing skills. She not only commented on the post but also shared it in her Instagram stories. See it below.

But Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was not the only one who praised Kunal Kemmu’s singing. His Malang co-star, Aditya Roy Kapur and actor Neil Nitin Mukesh also appreciated him by commenting. Even Sonam’s father, Anil Kapoor was in awe of Kunal’s singing and he also shared it on his Instagram story and praised on Twitter.

Chal Ghar Chalen

Chal Ghar Chalen is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon. The lyrics are written by Sayeed Quadri. It features Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in a romantic and fun avatar. The song received praise from audiences.

Malang is jointly produced by Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Jay Shewakraman. It marks Mohit Suri's second collaboration with Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2 and Kunal Kemmu after Kalyug. Anil Kapoor is said to be portraying a negative role in the film as a funny cop. Malang is scheduled to release on February 7, 2020.

