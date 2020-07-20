Anand Gandhi Releases 'Emergence' Poster On The Seventh Anniversary Of 'Ship Of Theseus'

Director Anand Gandhi recently took to Instagram to share the poster of his upcoming film, Emergence. The filmmaker shared the new poster on the occasion of the seventh anniversary of his highly acclaimed film, Ship of Theseus. The new poster has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience, for the artistic lookout and intricate details put together. Check it out:

Anand Gandhi's Emergence

The poster of Emergence showcases a number of details related to the planet earth and extra-terrestrial objects. In the poster, put up by the actor on his official Instagram handle, a woman can be seen dressed in an astronaut’s suit while a number of things happen in the background. The poster also aims to talk about environmental issues like melting glaciers and endangered wildlife. The poster also points towards an alien invasion and deteriorating health condition of human beings.

Anand Gandhi had also put up a few details about the concept of Emergence and the people who have been working on it. He had written that developing the story of Emergence has taken him and his team close to five years. He had mentioned the names, Khushboo Ranka, Zain Memon, Pooja Shetty, Vinay Shukla, and Neil Pagar. He also mentioned that the team is ready with a storyline, after intensive research and writing. Anand Gandhi has also said that the project will only release after three years and has appreciated Soumik Lahiri for creating the poster of the film.

Fans have expressed how excited and intrigued that are with the new poster released. They seem to be impressed with the poster and the fine details that have been put together. Fans seem to have high expectations from the film, owing to the nature of the previous Anand Gandhi film, Ship of Theseus.

Anand Gandhi on 7 years of Ship Of Theseus

As Ship of Theseus completed seven years, Anand Gandhi, took to Instagram to speak about how the film has been well received amongst the people. He put up a video where a number of leading actors and directors could be seen talking highly of the film, its concept, and its implementation. In the video posted, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, Kalki Koechlin, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Raju Hirani, Ayan Mukherjee Shekhar Kapur, and Kiran Rao, amongst others, can be seen speaking about the film and the effect that it had on them. In the caption, Anand Gandhi can be seen speaking about how the interpretation of the film has left him 'delighted and grateful'.

Image Courtesy: Anand Gandhi's Instagram

