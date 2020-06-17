Anand Gandhi Pens Eulogy For Sushant, Says 'let Me Not Romanticise His Suffering'

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Anand Gandhi, who is a director, posted a eulogy for him. Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left his fans and friends devastated. Anand Gandhi in his post expressed how the two talked for hours about things on varied topics. The Ship Of Thesis director said that he wants to celebrate his peer but does not want to romanticise his suffering.

Anand Gandhi's eulogy for Sushant Singh Rajput

In the eulogy written by Anand Gandhi on his social media, he compared the actor to a photon. A photon is a particle representing a quantum of light or other electromagnetic radiation. He further wrote how Sushant was a shy person but danced to a crowd of millions.

Anand also pointed out in his eulogy how he inspired millions to thrive but was suffering himself. He further wrote that perhaps the radiance that everyone witnessed came from the burning inside of him. Referring to Sushant further, he said that a man who raged against the system was tender himself.

The director remembered how Sushant and he would talk about inclusive fitness for hours. How they would talk about zero gravity and about things they thought mattered so much to them. Anand Gandhi expressed his regret and wrote that he wished while they talked for hours on varied subjects, he would have asked Sushant how he really felt.

Anand further wrote that he wished while they talked about inclusive fitness, he would have asked Sushant if he felt sufficiently included. Anand expressed that he wished while they talked about zero gravity, he would have gathered that the ground below Sushant’s feet may be slipping away or so he felt. Anand further said that he wishes he has recognised that no matter how much meaning they invented, life may still feel empty sometimes. He wished he had asked Sushant every once in a while how he felt.

Read Also | Israel Mourns 'true Friend' Sushant Singh's Demise; Shares 'Makhna' Song From 'Drive'

Anand Gandhi also wrote in the eulogy:

What switch in us triggers a desire to bow out gently into the night, we are yet to understand, but this much can be said with certainty – a call for help is not intrusive and vulnerability is not vulgar. Though sometimes it may take a gentle prodding at the crust over the molten inside.

Read Also | Abhinav Kashyap Takes On The Khans Again; Claims 'someone Attempted To Log Into His Email'

Read Also | Sushant Singh Rajput Was An Entrepreneur; Founded 3 Companies In Last 2 Years: Reports

Read Also | RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Director-friend Anand Gandhi Reveals His Last Seen On WhatsApp

Image Credits: Anand Gandhi Instagram @memewala

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.