Anand Gandhi, Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Answers 'Is Life Worth Living?' In Q&A

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise left his fans devastated. It also raised concerns about mental health and depression. Anand Gandhi, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput recently did a Q&A session on his Instagram where he gave some interesting answers about life and whether it is worth living.

Anand Gandhi answers what is the purpose of life

Anand Gandhi is credited to have made works like Tumbbad, Ship of Theseus, and An Insignificant Man. Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, Anand Gandhi in a Q&A session on Instagram shared with his fans, his thoughts about life. A fan had asked him:

As bio matter spinning senselessly on tiny rock in corner of indifferent universe..is life worth living? (sic)

Anand Gandhi to this replied

Like the neuron unaware of the idea it is a part of, we may already be a part of an emergent meaning, yet invisible to us. Might as well stick around and see where this could go.

Anand Gandhi's Instagram story

Sushant Singh's acting career

The actor was 34 years of age and was from Patna, Bihar. The actor has been featured in many movies in the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career from a television drama series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he was seen in a couple of reality shows, and later he was the male lead in Balaji telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta.

Post Pavitra Rishta, he went to make his Bollywood debut with the film, Kai Po Che! The film was a success and he won the award for the Best Male Debut that year for the film. In this movie, he had shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Sushant Singh Rajput is remembered for numerous films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among several others. He was last seen in theatres in Chhichore, a multicast film, in which Sushant was the male lead.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in Drive, which was released directly on Netflix. Sushant shared the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez in this movie. The movie released in the year 2019 and received mixed reviews.

Dil Bechara to release on OTT

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming film Dil Bechara will release on OTT platform on July 24th.. The movie is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. The film has been directed by Mukesh Chhabra and stars Sushant Singh Rajput opposite Sanjana Sanghi in this film.

