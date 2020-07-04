SSR's Friend Anand Gandhi Shares A Poem For Him 'Tab Meri Aatma Sunhari Dhoop Ban Barsegi'

Quick links:
Sushant Singh Rajput and filmmaker Anand Gandhi were the best of friends. The two often had discussions about their upcoming projects. Gandhi was quite devasted when he lost his friend Sushant. Anand Gandhi recently took to Instagram to address questions put forward by his fans. When a fan asked the filmmaker to share something about Sushant Singh Rajput in Hindi, Anand Gandhi decided to dedicate a poem written by the late Hindi writer and columnist, Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena.
The title of the poem is Fasal, and it speaks about how the good deeds of man are reaped by the world even after he leaves for his heavenly abode. Filmmaker Anand Gandhi seems to like this poem a lot due to which he recited the entire poem in his Instagram story.
Anand Gandhi seems to have dedicated this poem to Sushant mainly due to the last stanza of the poem. This stanza states that the good deeds of man are reaped by the world even after he departs for his heavenly abode. Here’s what the last stanza of the poem means:
The award-winning film director is a huge social media influencer. Anand Gandhi's Instagram name is 'memewala' and he has about 22.8k followers on the social media site. The filmmaker has recently been advocating the importance of mental health on his Instagram account. Further, he often shares suggestions and useful piece of advice for budding artists and writers.
