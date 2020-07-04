SSR's Friend Anand Gandhi Shares A Poem For Him 'Tab Meri Aatma Sunhari Dhoop Ban Barsegi'

Sushant Singh Rajput and filmmaker Anand Gandhi were the best of friends. The two often had discussions about their upcoming projects. Gandhi was quite devasted when he lost his friend Sushant. Anand Gandhi recently took to Instagram to address questions put forward by his fans. When a fan asked the filmmaker to share something about Sushant Singh Rajput in Hindi, Anand Gandhi decided to dedicate a poem written by the late Hindi writer and columnist, Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena.

The title of the poem is Fasal, and it speaks about how the good deeds of man are reaped by the world even after he leaves for his heavenly abode. Filmmaker Anand Gandhi seems to like this poem a lot due to which he recited the entire poem in his Instagram story.

ALSO READ: Anand Gandhi Pens Eulogy For Sushant, Says 'let Me Not Romanticise His Suffering'

Here are some of the lines from the poem:

“Hal ki tarah

Kudaal ki tarah

Yaa khurpee ki tarah

Pakad bhi lu kalam toh

Phir bhi fasal kaatne nahi milegi hum ko

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Anand Gandhi Remembers When He Showed Him His 50 Things List

Hum toh zameen hi tayaar kar payenge

Krantibeej bone kuch birle hi ayenge

Hara- bhaara wahi karenge mere shram ko

Silsila milega aage mere kram ko

Kal jo bhi fasal ugegi, lehlehaigi

Mere na rehne par bhi

Hawa se ithlaigi

Tab meri aatma sunhari dhoop ban barsegi

Jinhone beej boe the

Unhi ke charan parsegi

Kaatenge usse jo phir woh hi usse boenge

Hum toh kahi dharti ke niche dabbe soenge”

Anand Gandhi seems to have dedicated this poem to Sushant mainly due to the last stanza of the poem. This stanza states that the good deeds of man are reaped by the world even after he departs for his heavenly abode. Here’s what the last stanza of the poem means:

ALSO READ: RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Director-friend Anand Gandhi Reveals His Last Seen On WhatsApp

Tomorrow, when I’m no longer there,

the crop will grow and flourish,

ripple in the breeze.

My spirit, a flush of golden sunshine

Will touch the feet

of those who planted the seeds

Those who harvest it will sow more seeds

I shall only sleep buried in the earth underneath.

Anand Gandhi’s Instagram

The award-winning film director is a huge social media influencer. Anand Gandhi's Instagram name is 'memewala' and he has about 22.8k followers on the social media site. The filmmaker has recently been advocating the importance of mental health on his Instagram account. Further, he often shares suggestions and useful piece of advice for budding artists and writers.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Was Roped In To Replace Irrfan Khan In Anand Gandhi's 'Emergence'?

Promo Image Source: Sanjana Sanghi, SSR and Anand Gandhi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.