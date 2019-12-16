"Amitabh Bachchan Is An Inpiration For All Of Us," Says Producer Of Chehre

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space with Emraan Hashmi in the mystery thriller film directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit titled Chehre. The film also stars Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor and Annu Kapoor in key roles. Recently, the producer of the film stated that Amitabh Bachchan gave inputs throughout the making of Chehre, and the veteran actor also directed the upcoming film's chasing-and-combat scenes.

Anand Pandit opens up about working with Amitabh Bachchan

According to recent reports, producer Anand Pandit in an interview stated that shooting Chehre has given them memories to last a lifetime as all of them got emotional when they wrapped up the shoot schedule. He added that it has been extremely special and so many reasons for that as even in subzero conditions when they thought it would not be possible to shoot, Bachchan saab was the first one on set and his commitment was an inspiration for all of them on the set.

Pandit further added he has been giving inputs throughout the making of Chehre. Each input has been incorporated because it worked out beautifully and has made the film look better. Mr Bachchan, with his experience and wisdom, gave so many perfect suggestions to us and by default, he directed the chasing and combat scenes, said Anand Pandit.

The film was announced on 11 April 2019, by Amitabh Bachchan on his Instagram account, sharing a picture wherein he is seen posing with Emraan Hashmi, Rumi Jaffery and Anand Pandit. The shoot of the film commenced on 10 May 2019 while the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on 24 April 2020.

