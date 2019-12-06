Chehre Shooting Interrupted As Fans Refuse To Leave The Shoot Location

The shooting of Emraan Hashmi’s upcoming film, Chehre, was recently interrupted by a group of fans in Delhi. A horde of fans managed to enter the sets of the film Chehre and refused to leave the premises. The crowd reportedly was so out of control that Emran Hashmi had to be moved out of the shooting site.

Chehre shoot interrupted as fans refuse to leave the site

The cast and crew of the film Chehre were recently shooting at Chattarpur in Delhi. The fans that had made their way to the shooting location refused to leave the site, creating a difficult situation for the makers. The shooting of the film had to be shifted to another day as the fans went out of control. The police were also called in order to get a hold on the situation. According to a report by a leading daily, Emraan Hashmi was overwhelmed to see his fans but admitted that the crowd went a little out of control. He was asked to leave the shooting location to avoid an undesirable situation.

Emraan Hashmi told a leading daily that they were shooting for an intense scene when the crowd gathered. He mentioned that the situation was scary as the shooting had to be stalled. They will resume the shoot when security is tighter.

Chehre to star actor Krystle D’Souza

TV actor Krystle D’Souza recently replaced Kriti Kharbanda in the cast of Chehre. The film is expected to be her debut into Bollywood. Chehre is a much-anticipated mystery thriller that will hit theatres in 2020. The film is being directed by Rumi Jaffery and produced by Anand Pandit. Its stars actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Annu Kapoor, amongst others. Chehre has been creating buzz for the mysterious first looks released. The film will release across the country on April 24, 2019.

Amitabh Bachchan's look from mystery thriller #Chehre... Costars Emraan Hashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 21 Feb 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/xSwmBVbHlF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2019

