Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur Attend Concert Together In Spain Amid Dating Rumours

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been romantically linked together since last year. Their frequent appearances have only added to the rumours surrounding their relationship. Though the rumoured couple has not accepted or denied dating each other, they seem to be enjoying a trip to Spain and the neighbouring countries together.

3 things you need to know

Aditya and Ananya have been linked together ever since they attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash in 2022.

They even walked the Lakme Fashion Week ramp together earlier this year in March.

After seemingly attending a concert in Spain with Aditya, Ananya has been sharing glimpses of her vacation.

Ananya and Aditya share pictures from same concert

The rumoured actor couple recently fueled relationship rumours after they shared photos from the same concert they attended in Madrid, Spain. Ananya shared a video of English rock band Arctic Monkeys performing Do I Wanna Know in the city. In her Instagram stories, the Gehraiyaan actress wrote, "Nothing quite like Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever."

(Ananya and Aditya have been romantically linked since late last year | Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

Some hours later, Aditya shared a picture from the same concert, hinting that he was with Ananya at the Arctic Monkeys show. Latest pictures from Ananya's Instagram suggest that she is currently in Portugal.

The couple's relationship timeline

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were first linked together after they attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash together last year. Later in December, they attended the FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Ananya's parents and Aditya's brother Kunal Roy Kapur. Post that, they were spotted together on several outings in Mumbai.

In March, they walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for designer Manish Malhotra and even posed for a photoshoot together, photos of which Ananya shared on her Instagram handle.

(Ananya shared photos from her Lame Fashion Week ramp walk with Aditya Roy Kapur | Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram)

On and off, they have been spotted on dinner outings in Mumbai and at film industry parties, which has kept fans guessing if they are together.