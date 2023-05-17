Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Step Out For Dinner Date Amid Dating Rumours

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making headlines recently due to rumours surrounding their alleged relationship. The duo, who have been seen together at various events in recent months, were recently spotted on a dinner date, igniting further speculation about their romantic involvement. Despite neither confirming nor denying the rumours, their smiles and chemistry in the paparazzi-captured photos seem to suggest a deeper connection between them.

During the dinner date, Ananya Panday looked stunning in a beautiful body-hugging ice-grey dress, while Aditya Roy Kapur opted for a black outfit. The presence of the paparazzi seemed to make them blush. The images of the couple circulated rapidly, promoting fans to react eagerly to the possibility of a romance blossoming between them.

Ranbir Kapoor on Aditya Roy Kapur's dating life

Adding fuel to the fire, Ranbir Kapoor, another prominent Bollywood actor, made a significant disclosure about Aditya and Ananya’s alleged relationship during an interview with social media influencer and comedian Aishwarya Mahajan. In a playful manner, Aishwarya convinced Ranbir to speak to Aditya on the phone, where he revealed that Aditya has a preference for girls whose names start with the letter ‘A’. This revelation seemed to strongly suggest that Ananya Panday may be the object of Aditya’s affection.

Although Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have chosen to keep their personal lives private, their frequent public appearances together and Ranbir Kapoor’s recent disclosure have sparked widespread interest and speculation among fans and the media. As the two actors continue to capture attention, only time will tell if they decide to make their relationship official or choose to maintain their silence, leaving their fans eagerly awaiting further developments. They recently walked together at the Lakme Fashion Week, making headlines for their chemistry.