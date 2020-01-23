'Ananya Panday & Ananya Panday' Are Too Much To Handle For Bhumi; Read Details

Ananya Panday recently posed for the cover of a popular magazine, called as The Peacock Magazine. She uploaded the cover photo on her Instagram. The art issue’s latest cover pictures witnessed Ananya Panday in bold avatars. However, the best part of this shoot is that Ananya Panday is seen in twin avatars. Recently, Bhumi Pednekar came across the picture and thought it was too much for her to handle.

Also Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh 'relatable': Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Get Candid

Twin Ananya Panday?

In the cover, Ananya Panday is seen in an embellished red gown, the second look for the picture was black embellished dress with thigh-high boots. What was amusing for many fans and celebrities alike was that Ananyas’s edit looked impossibly real! Bhumi Pednekar commented that she was ‘trippy’ after seeing the picture. More fans reacted that she looked like a 'double trouble' in the picture. Some simply could not believe the edits. She shared another picture in which, once again there are two Ananya Pandays. She aced the fashion game in both the stellar pictures.

Here are Ananya Panday's Photos

Also Read | Ananya Panday Looks Cute As A Button In Childhood Pics Shared By Chunky Panday

More Ananya Panday's photos

Ananya Panday captioned both the pictures with motivating, self-dependent tag lines like, 'Us against the world' and 'I have got my own back'. Many fans thought that the captions blew their mind. Ananya also tagged the designers and other staff members in the picture.

Also Read | Ananya Panday & Bhumi Pednekar Do Not Want A Chintu Tyagi In Real Life

On the professional front

Ananya Panday was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. The film was a remake of a 1978 film by the same name. Further, she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli, which is a Maqbool Khan directorial. The film is slated to release mid-June in 2020.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday And Bhumi Pednekar Promote Upcoming Flick Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.