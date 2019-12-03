Ananya Panday & Bhumi Pednekar Do Not Want A Chintu Tyagi In Real Life

Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar are currently busy promoting their upcoming movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actors recently featured in an interview, as part of their movie promotions. In the interview, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actors revealed their imaginations on their ideal guy and shared informations about their previous relationship.

Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar reveal their 'ideal guy'

In the interview published on an online portal, the actors wished for a loyal and trustworthy guy, unlike their on-screen partner Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan). Ananya wished for an understanding and matured partner, who also has a great sense of humour. Bhumi, on the other hand, had a long list. According to Bhumi, she wants a brave and gutsy man, who understands her job and the adversities of being a leading lady in Bollywood. Bhumi Pednekar, who is reportedly single, wants her partner to be motivating and engaging towards her work. She also wants him to share a warm bond with her family, as well as her girl gang.

"We have been cheated on by our partners", said Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar

In the interview, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday revealed they were cheated on by their previous partners. Both of them, without a blink of an eye, said that they have never cheated their partners and also added that loyalty was their biggest attribute.

Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Ananya Panday will next feature in Maqbool Khan's Khaali Peeli. The movie, starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in the lead, is all set to hit the screens in 2020. The posters of her upcoming movie were recently released on social media, increasing the excitement of her fans. Have a look at the posters:

Meanwhile, Bhumi Pednekar's last release Bala is raking in big numbers at the box office. The movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in the lead has earned more than 60 crores at the box office in the first week of its release. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala narrates the tale of a man suffering from premature balding. The Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has managed to impress the critics with its intriguing storyline.

