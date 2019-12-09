Ananya Panday And Deepika Padukone Fashion Face-off: Who Wore The 'cupcake' Gown Better?

Actor Ananya Panday has proved to be a fashionista, as the actor keeps her fashion foot forward each time she steps out of the house. Be it an award show or a promotional event for her films, Ananya Panday has time and again upped the style quotient with her stellar fashion choices. Recently, the actor opted for a black gown for an award show. However, her eagle-eyed fans could not help but notice similarities between her outfit and Deepika Padukone’s 'cupcake' gown. Here are the details.

Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone’s cupcake outfit

Earlier in the past, netizens noticed Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria wearing the same sequin gown for a chat show. Now, it seems that Ananya Pandey has taken inspiration from Deepika Padukone. In a recently held award show, Ananya marked her presence in a shimmery sequin black-bead studded cupcake gown, which resembled Deepika's famous 'cupcake' gown. Designed by Gauri and Nainika, Ananya Panday’s look was styled by Ami Patel. Keeping her makeup minimal, Ananya accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings. Take a look at Ananya Panday's all-black ensemble for the event:

Deepika Padukone's outfit

For the prestigious Jio Mami Mumbai Film Festival, Deepika Padukone opted for a baby pink cupcake gown with a black blouse. Designed by Giambattista Valli, Deepika Padukone's look for the event was styled by Shaleena Nathani. Keeping her makeup minimal, Deepika Padukone teamed up her look with a pair of long needle-diamond earrings. Take a look at Deepika's style statement:

