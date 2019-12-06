The Debate
Ananya Panday's Love For Pink Is Evident In These Pictures; Have A Look

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday kick-started her acting journey with Student of the Year 2 this year. She is known for her style and fashion sense. Check out her pink outfits.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
ananya panday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday kick-started her acting journey with Student of the Year 2 this year. Known for her charming smile, utter innocence and perfect sartorial choices, the actor sways people with her appearances. Ananya is quite active on social media and does not forget to update her fans with regular posting of gorgeous pictures on Instagram. We have compiled some of her pictures in which she is acing her looks in pink colour:

1. Elevating the look in studded headgear paired with pink lehenga ensemble 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

2. Twirling in cute pink skirt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

3. The one with soft curls and plunging neckline

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

4. In nature's lap

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

5. The one with adorable pink crop top

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

6. The one where she accepts her love for pink

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

7. The pink and metallic ethnic attire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

8. With frills and ruffles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

 

9. Semi-formal duo-tone ensemble

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
