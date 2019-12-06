Ananya Panday's Love For Pink Is Evident In These Pictures; Have A Look

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday kick-started her acting journey with Student of the Year 2 this year. Known for her charming smile, utter innocence and perfect sartorial choices, the actor sways people with her appearances. Ananya is quite active on social media and does not forget to update her fans with regular posting of gorgeous pictures on Instagram. We have compiled some of her pictures in which she is acing her looks in pink colour:

1. Elevating the look in studded headgear paired with pink lehenga ensemble

2. Twirling in cute pink skirt

3. The one with soft curls and plunging neckline

4. In nature’s lap

5. The one with adorable pink crop top

6. The one where she accepts her love for pink

7. The pink and metallic ethnic attire

8. With frills and ruffles

9. Semi-formal duo-tone ensemble

