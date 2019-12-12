Ananya Panday's Performance In Pati Patni Aur Woh Shocked Dad Chunky

Ananya Panday who was recently seen alongside Kartik Aaryan in their latest film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Chunky Pandey, Ananya’s father had some amazing views about her daughter’s performance in the film. While talking to a major news publishing house at the Star Screen Awards, Chunky could not hold himself from being a bit sarcastic and commented that he was shocked to see Ananya perform so well and wanted to ask her that how did she manage to do it. Chunky Pandey had some amazing words to share about his beloved daughter, Ananya. Read more to know to about what Chunky Pandey had to say about Ananya Pandey.

Chunky Pandey's views about Pati Patni Aur Woh

While enjoying the Star Screen Awards, Chunky said that both, him and Ananya had two big releases including Saaho and Housefull 4 for Chunky. Student of Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh for Ananya and the father felt that she did a fabulous job alongside Kartik Aryan. In fact, Chunkey was shocked to see her performance in the film and felt that it was very different from what she did in her debut film. He ended the conversation by asking Ananya from where did she learn the acting from? Read more to know about Ananya’s views on Chunky Pandey.

Ananya Panday's views

Ananya revealed that Chunky was nervous to watch his daughter on the big screen for the first time. She also added that during Student Of The Year 2, he couldn't laugh as much as he wanted but Chunky could not stop himself while watching Pati Patni Aur Woh. She ended by saying that Chunky enjoyed the film and hopes for a bigger and a better year.

