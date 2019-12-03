Ananya Panday Gets Trolled Over Her 'mango Season' Caption; See Picture

Ananya Panday who is busy promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh shared some pictures as she attended a dance reality show with her co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress chose to wear a yellow high slit dress and captioned it saying, "unlike mangoes I hope I’ll always be in season" [sic]. While many loved the caption, others trolled the actress for not being so 'witty'.

One user said, "captions ka oscar hota kaash to aap hr saal winner hoti". The other wrote: "Didi mango is not always in season garmiyo m aata hai Sirf. Caption ke liye banda hire karo." [sic].

NETIZENS REACT

Your face looks like a mango pic.twitter.com/47wOfYYXVS — ऋषि™ 🇮🇳 (@reshoe_) December 2, 2019

I’m begging you. Plz delete this and upload again with a good caption. Google ki help lelo madam ji. — चैंडलर बिंग (@HRyanviChandler) December 2, 2019

Bina caption ke pic dalogi to bhi tumko koi kuch nahi bolega. Rehem karo — Dҽρυƚყ (@JhoothaChal) December 2, 2019

Didi caption main dm kr diya krunga — Introvert 🇮🇳⚪ (@SunnyShines_) December 2, 2019

When will u learn to put a better caption 🙄 — Shubham (@Shubham04530183) December 3, 2019

Caption is not necessity for you. — Sean_india_wale (@kya_kaam_hai) December 3, 2019

Pati, Patni Aur Woh:

Ananya Panday with Kartik Aaryan will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is a remake of the 90s film. When the trailer released, it promised to be a joy ride but it soon landed into controversy because of a marital rape dialogue. However, the producer has now confirmed that it will be edited out. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the much-anticipated comedy entertainer also stars actor Aparshakti Khurrana in a prominent role. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

