Ananya Panday Gets Trolled Over Her 'mango Season' Caption; See Picture

Ananya Panday who is busy promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh shared some pictures as she attended a dance reality show with her co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress chose to wear a yellow high slit dress and captioned it saying, "unlike mangoes I hope I’ll always be in season" [sic]. While many loved the caption, others trolled the actress for not being so 'witty'.
Kartik Aaryan trolls Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar; they call him 'cheater', watch video
One user said, "captions ka oscar hota kaash to aap hr saal winner hoti". The other wrote: "Didi mango is not always in season garmiyo m aata hai Sirf. Caption ke liye banda hire karo." [sic].
Everytime I read @ananyapandayy's caption : pic.twitter.com/WTCWTwNXoW— Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) December 2, 2019
Your face looks like a mango pic.twitter.com/47wOfYYXVS— ऋषि™ 🇮🇳 (@reshoe_) December 2, 2019
I’m begging you. Plz delete this and upload again with a good caption. Google ki help lelo madam ji.— चैंडलर बिंग (@HRyanviChandler) December 2, 2019
Bina caption ke pic dalogi to bhi tumko koi kuch nahi bolega. Rehem karo— Dҽρυƚყ (@JhoothaChal) December 2, 2019
Didi caption main dm kr diya krunga— Introvert 🇮🇳⚪ (@SunnyShines_) December 2, 2019
When will u learn to put a better caption 🙄— Shubham (@Shubham04530183) December 3, 2019
Caption is not necessity for you.— Sean_india_wale (@kya_kaam_hai) December 3, 2019
After Ananya Panday, childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor to debut at le Bal des Débutantes
Ananya Panday with Kartik Aaryan will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is a remake of the 90s film. When the trailer released, it promised to be a joy ride but it soon landed into controversy because of a marital rape dialogue. However, the producer has now confirmed that it will be edited out. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the much-anticipated comedy entertainer also stars actor Aparshakti Khurrana in a prominent role. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.
Ananya Panday called out by Diet Sabya for wearing a 'copied' outfit
Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma turn vendors, watch fun video
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.