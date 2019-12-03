The Debate
The Debate
Ananya Panday Gets Trolled Over Her 'mango Season' Caption; See Picture

Bollywood News

Ananya Panday with Kartik Aaryan will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is a remake of the 90s film. Read to know more —

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday who is busy promoting her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh shared some pictures as she attended a dance reality show with her co-actors Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The actress chose to wear a yellow high slit dress and captioned it saying, "unlike mangoes I hope I’ll always be in season" [sic]. While many loved the caption, others trolled the actress for not being so 'witty'.

Kartik Aaryan trolls Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar; they call him 'cheater', watch video

One user said, "captions ka oscar hota kaash to aap hr saal winner hoti". The other wrote: "Didi mango is not always in season garmiyo m aata hai Sirf. Caption ke liye banda hire karo." [sic]. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

NETIZENS REACT 

After Ananya Panday, childhood friend Shanaya Kapoor to debut at le Bal des Débutantes

Pati, Patni Aur Woh: 

Ananya Panday with Kartik Aaryan will be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh which is a remake of the 90s film. When the trailer released, it promised to be a joy ride but it soon landed into controversy because of a marital rape dialogue. However, the producer has now confirmed that it will be edited out. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the much-anticipated comedy entertainer also stars actor Aparshakti Khurrana in a prominent role. Pati Patni Aur Woh will hit the theatres on December 6, 2019.

Ananya Panday called out by Diet Sabya for wearing a 'copied' outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma turn vendors, watch fun video

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

