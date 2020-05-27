Ananya Panday Gives Virtual Trip To Her Lavish Living Room With Goofy Selfie

Known for her goofy social media posts, Ananya Panday shared yet another quirky selfie on Tuesday night and gave fans a virtual view of her sumptuous living room. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor bluffed in her caption and said, "Fun vacation pic from Las Living Roomes." Later, on Ananya revealed through the caption that she was just joking. And, also that she shot something super fun for her fans.

Ananya Panday looked as gorgeous as ever clad in a white one-shouldered top. She complemented her attire with a pair of hoops and also ditched makeup. The Khaali Peeli actor left her hair naturally open, which made her look perfect. Ananya Panday's caption to the post read as, "Fun vacation pic from Las Living Roomes. jk shot something super fun for u guys today #StayTuned." Take a look.

Recently, on the occasion of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan's birthday, Ananya took to her Instagram story and shared an adorable throwback picture of her cousin to wish him on his special day. She captioned the post as "Happy birthday JK!! You and Rysa please stop growing up." Jahaan Kapoor's expression in it cannot be missed. Look below.

Ananya Panday on the work front

If the latest reports are to believed, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer, Khaali Peeli will see a direct release on the OTT platform, Netflix. According to the exclusive report of an entertainment portal, a source mentioned that the film is produced by Zee, and with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic not seeming to slow down, the production house felt it was best to get the film a direct release on OTT. Furthermore, the same source revealed to the entertainment portal that as of now, Netflix has acquired two movies- Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Khaali Peeli and hence, both will experience a direct release on OTT. However, no official announcement has been made about the same.

Apart from Khaali Peeli, Ananya Panday will be seen sharing screen space with South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, in the upcoming Pan India flick, Fighter, produced by Charmme Kaur and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Ananya Panday will play the lead, and reportedly will be portraying Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in the movie. The film, Fighter, is also touted to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which will also be released in other languages.

