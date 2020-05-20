'Ananya Panday Will Be In India's Top 3 Actresses', Says 'Fighter' Producer Charmme Kaur

After impressing fans with her roles in Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday, who is just two films old, has been roped in opposite south superstar Vijay Deverakonda, for a pan-India film, Fighter. The movie's shooting is not over yet, and producer Charmme Kaur has a special message for Ananya Panday. Read details.

Charmme Kaur says Ananya will be in Top 3 actresses list after Fighter

In a recent interaction with an entertainment portal, producer Charmme Kaur revealed that Ananya Panday will easily be a part of the top three female actors list in the country after starring in Fighter. Furthermore, in the same interaction, Charmme also spoke about how talented and disciplined Ananya is. When questioned about Vijay Deverakonda, Kaur exclaimed that, if Vijay gets injured on sets, he will never express it. The Geetha Govindam actor will just relax for two minutes and be all set for his next shot, revealed Charmme Kaur. The producer also added that she does not have any complaints, neither tension when Vijay is on the sets.

Meanwhile, Fighter will be a pan-India release and is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ananya Panday had earlier shared a few stills with Vijay Deverakonda, which had taken the internet by storm. The duo's fun moments during their outdoor shoot also made a lot of noise online.

Ananya Panday has charmed the audience with her impeccable and fun-loving persona in movies. Apart from Fighter, Ananya Panday is also roped in for Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishaan Khatter. As of now, there are reports stating that Khaali Peeli will experience an online release on Netflix. Fans have already shown excitement to watch the newbie on the screen with her new movies again.

About Fighter

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Fighter is said to be based on the life of a boxer. Ananya Panday will play the lead, and reportedly will be portraying Vijay Deverokonda's love interest in the movie. The film, Fighter, is also touted to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which will also be released in other languages. On Feb 20, Jagannadh took to his Twitter to welcome Ananya and wrote, "Happy to Welcome on board Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India venture with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 Having fun directing this cool venture." Check out.

