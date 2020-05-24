Ananya Panday Vs Malaika Arora; Who Sported The Sequinned Skirt Better?

Ananya Panday and Malaika Arora are two divas in Bollywood, who are known for unconventional style statements. They both have different tastes in fashion. Ananya Panday's style is very chic and classic, on the other side, Malaika Arora's style is bold and quirky. In the past, the duo opted for identical outfits. The two gorgeous women picked a sequinned skirt. Take a look and decide who styled it better!

Ananya Panday vs Malaika Arora: Who styled the sequinned skirt better?

Ananya Panday

The social media wall of Ananya Panday is quite evident that she decided to be a trendsetter even before her debut. To keep her look subtle, Ananya Panday paired a basic black off-shoulder top with a sequinned skirt. The Student of The Year 2 actor kept her hair sleek and straight. Her minimalistic makeup with brown lips added grace to her overall look. Instagramming the picture, she wrote a caption that read, 'kind of on my way to become a mermaid'. Have a look below:

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, who is currently seen in the judge's chair in Sony TV's reality show India's Best Dancer, wore a similar shimmery sequin skirt from the label Leal Daccarett. She opted for a plain black bralette that she amped up with a metallic sequinned figure-hugging skirt with a slit on the back. The highlight of her look was the bow that was part of the skirt. Malaika teamed up the look with strapped black pumps and sleek gold layered chain. Her look won hearts on the internet. Take a look below:

Talking about the professional front of the duo, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. She will soon share the screen space with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter for a romantic flick, Khaali Peeli. On the other side, she will also join hands with Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda. The pan-India film will mark the Bollywood debut of south star Vijay Deverakonda. Whereas, Malaika Arora will continue with choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis to grace the judges' panel of the dance reality show.

