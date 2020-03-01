The Debate
Ananya Panday Goes For A Bike Ride With Vijay Deverakonda; Pictures Leaked From The Set

Bollywood News

Starring Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda and Ramya Krishnan in the leading roles, the film titled 'Fighter' is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday who has boarded the cast of director Puri Jagannadh''s pan-India feature, also starring Vijay Devarakonda, was seen enjoying a bike ride with the South star in Mumbai as a part of film shooting.

Dressed in a black top and denim shorts, Ananya looked ravishing as she sat on the fuel tank facing Devarakonda who was dressed in casuals with a woolen cap. In other pictures, Ananya is seen holding him from behind while they take a ride in the Mumbai streets. The pictures from the film set instantly went viral on social media.

Tentatively titled "Fighter", the film is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi.

Ramya Krishnan joins cast of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s next

"Couldn''t be more excited to join a pan-India film. Thank you @purijagan, for this opportunity! Looking forward to a super fun time on the set," Panday wrote on Twitter when the movie was announced.

"Ananya, And we warmly welcome you to the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam industries," tweeted Devarakonda.

In an interview with PTI, the "Arjun Reddy" star recently confirmed that he will dub his own lines for the Hindi version, which will be presented by Dharma Productions'' Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film will also be dubbed in other south Indian languages.

Vijay Deverakonda asked to refund remuneration following 'World Famous Lover' debacle?

The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer "Pokkiri" and Amitabh Bachchan-fronted "Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap".

Ananya Panday to have action sequences in Vijay Deverakonda's 'Fighter'? 

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

