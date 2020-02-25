Ananya Panday To Have Action Sequences In Vijay Deverakonda's 'Fighter'?

It was recently announced that Ananya Panday will play the lead role alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming film, Fighter. This highly anticipated film has got fans eager as they're wanting to know more about the film. Recently, Ananya Panday revealed details about her character in Fighter.

In a recent interview, the actor spoke to an online portal regarding her character in the film, Fighter. She said that she is very excited about this flamboyant film, Fighter, which will release in five languages. She revealed that her character in the film is similar to how she is in real life.

She also said that young girls of her age can relate to her as she went on calling herself cute, funny and also has a charming personality. The actor further revealed that she is simultaneously working on her Telugu film where she is learning new words every single day and is also trying to dub in as many languages possible.

Also read | Going Pan-India With Puri Jagannadh's Next: Vijay Deverakonda

Ananya was also asked if she would be seen doing any action sequences in the film. However, the actor refused to answer the question asked. She said that for now, she is extremely happy to work alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

The Student of the Year 2 actor also went on to call him an “absolutely brilliant” actor for his role in the famous film, Arjun Reddy. As per reports, her co-star, Vijay Deverakonda is currently in Thailand as he is gone there to learn mixed martial arts. It was also reported that Vijay will play some very tough scenes in the film.

Also read | Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'World Famous Lover' Sees A Decline In Its Box-Office Collection

Fans are happy as they will witness the duo share the screen space for the first time. It was also reported that the makers had a difficult time looking for a female lead for the film until they finally ended their search when Ananya Panday agreed to do the film. This romantic action drama will be directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Also read | Ananya Panday To Mark Her Telugu Debut Opposite Vijay Deverakonda In 'Fighter'?

Also read | Vijay Deverakonda 'warmly' Welcomes Ananya Panday To The South Indian Film Industry

Image courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.