Vijay Deverakonda Asked To Refund Remuneration Following 'World Famous Lover' Debacle?

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda is going through a rough patch in his career as a few of his previous movies had tanked at the box office. Vijay was last seen in Karnthi Madhav's World Famous Lover that failed to perform well at the box office. As per recent reports, the producer of the movie has asked Vijay Deverakonda to return half of his salary.

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda 'warmly' Welcomes Ananya Panday To The South Indian Film Industry

World Famous Lover starred four heroines. As per reports, the movie tanked at the box office because of its lack of conviction. Several media reports suggest that the producers and makers of the movie are unhappy with the box office collection of World Famous Lover. Reports also suggest that they have asked Vijay Deverakonda to repay half his salary as he was ghost-directing the movie.

ALSO READ| Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'World Famous Lover' Sees A Decline In Its Box-Office Collection

The report further states that Vijay Deverakonda was unhappy with Kranthi Madhav’s direction. It is one of the reasons why the film got delayed. It also suggests that the delay led to an increase in the budget of the movie. Further on, the report also says that Vijay Deverakonda has already returned half his salary to the producers. However, nothing has been officially revealed by the makers yet.

ALSO READ| 'World Famous Lover' Starring Vijay Deverakonda Disappoints With Its ₹8.6 Cr Collection

About the movie World Famous Lover

Helmed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover was bankrolled by K.A. Vallabha under the banners off Creative Commercials. Along with Vijay Deverakonda, the Telugu romantic movie starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa in prominent roles. The plot of the movie is a compilation of four different love stories. The plot of the love stories revolve around a middle-class couple in a small town, a romance story in Paris, a Union Leader falling in love with a boss lady and a college romance.

ALSO READ| 'World Famous Lover' Review: Fans Hail Vijay Deverakonda's Performance But Pan The Story

ALSO READ| Ananya Panday To Have Action Sequences In Vijay Deverakonda's 'Fighter'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.