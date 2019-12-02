Ananya Panday Has A Crush On Pati Patni Aur Woh Co-star Kartik Aaryan, Is Sara Listening?

The film Pati Patni Aur Woh is all set to release soon and its lead actors Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday are on a promotional spree. The actors are also making some interesting revelations regarding their personal life during the promotions which are surely coming out as a treat for their fans. During one of their interviews with a publication, the trio was asked who will be the first one amongst them to get married. In what can be called as a hilarious response, Kartik and Bhumi pointed out towards Ananya who looked quite visibly shocked. The three could be seen engaging in some fun banter.

Ananya revealed that she had a crush on Kartik

Coming to her wedding plans, Ananya also made some interesting revelations. She said that she is in no mood to get married before the age of 30. However, she also went on to say that is she falls in love and finds her 'Mr Right' before that, she might think of settling down before that. But one of the most interesting disclosure by Ananya was when she revealed that she had a crush on her Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Kartik Aaryan before they started shooting for the film. Reportedly, Kartik was delighted and could not stop blushing on knowing this.

'Kartik is the only person who talks more than me': Ananya

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the movie will be releasing on December 6, 2019. Ananya Panday recently took to her Instagram and shared a cute photo with Kartik Aaryan as she reminisced her first day of shoot on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. In it, the two are seen looking at each other lovingly by the poolside. What also caught the attention of fans is that Ananya revealed through the caption that she has found the ‘only’ person who talks more than she does. Furthermore, she also shared that Pati Patni Aur Woh is just a week away from its release and she recollects how the journey began from the first day itself.

