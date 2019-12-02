'Panipat', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Dabbang 3' And Other Films Releasing In December

With the holiday season coming up, Bollywood is all set to release star-studded films before the new year. There are around six Bollywood films promising to be entertaining, which will be releasing before the year officially ends. Here is a list of all the upcoming movies for you to binge-watch.

Read | 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Cast's Embarrassing Secrets Revealed On Kapil Sharma Show

Upcoming movies releasing in December 2019.

Pati Patni Aur Woh – December 6

Starring Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pendekar, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of the original film which was released in 1978. The story of Pati Patni Aur Woh is about a married man Chintu Tyagi who seems to be attracted to his secretary Tapasya Singh. While the entire cast of the film is busy promoting their film, Pati Patni Aur Woh film is slated to release on December 6, 2019, worldwide.

Panipat – December 6

Based on the third battle of Panipat, the film Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt will also be releasing on December 6. In Panipat, Arjun Kapoor will be playing the protagonist Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Sanjay Dutt will be playing the antagonist Ahmad Shah Abdali. Kriti Sanon will be playing the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau’s wife Parvati bai.

Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh: 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Has A Roving Eye, Here’s Proof

Mardaani 2 – December 13

Mardaani 2 is a sequel film of Mardaani, starring Rani Mukherji. The film is about a female cop who fights a young villain, who rapes and murders women. Her journey is mysterious and thrilling. The film will be releasing worldwide on December 13, 2019.

The Body – December 13

The body is a remake of a Spanish film. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film is a suspense thriller which will be releasing on December 13, 2019.

Read | Arjun Kapoor: The 'Panipat' Star Wants To Earn Credibility As An Actor

Dabbang 3 – December 20

The third film of the Dabbang franchise, Dabbang 3 will be releasing on December 20, 2019. The film is about a cop, Salman Khan who fights injustice. Dabbang 3 also stars Sonakshi Sinha and debutant Saiee Manjrekar, daughter of director-producer Mahesh Manjrekar.

Good Newwz – December 27

Good Newwz is a comedy film about two couples who opt for IVF and wait for their babies. Trouble follows when they realise a goof-up happened which led to sperm exchange between the two couples. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. Good Newwz is slated to release on December 27.

Read | Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan's Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare Hits 30 Million Views

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.