Ananya Panday Looks Her Best In Shades Of Yellow, Check Out THESE Outfits

Ananya Panday is one of the emerging stars of Bollywood. She has already left an impact with the two films that she has starred in. Ananya often impresses fans and the fashion police with her sartorial choices. Here are instances when she proved that yellow was the colour for her.

Ananya Panday slays in yellow

1. Ananya Panday can be seen pulling off a yellow traditional attire here. She is wearing a lehenga which has heavy embroidery over it. The lehenga also has some shell work. She can be seen with her hair tied into a high ponytail. She opted for hoop earrings to complement the look.

2. Ananya Panday can be seen wearing a yellow one-piece here. She is wearing an off-shoulder full sleeve short dress. Her makeup has been kept simple with barely any accessories, except for a wristwatch.

3. Ananya Panday is wearing a casual chrome yellow outfit here. She is wearing a pair of yellow pants which has a knot at the waist. She is wearing a casual tie-dyed t-shirt with the pants.

4. Ananya Panday is pulling off a casual yellow summer dress in these pictures posted. She can be seen wearing long golden earrings to compliment the look. The actor opted for a high pony and nude makeup.

Image Courtesy: Ananya Panday Instagram

