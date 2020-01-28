Ishaan Khatter Misses Ananya Panday As He Jams In A BTS For 'Khaali Peeli'

Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter revealed a BTS video of himself jamming during the shoot of his upcoming film Khaali Peeli. The actor took to his social media and posted the quirky video as he dances to a song. Ishaan Khatter in the post mentions that he misses his 'main jammer' Ananya Panday, who is his co-star in the upcoming film. Pati Patni Aur Woh star Ananya Panday plays Ishaan Khatter's on-screen love interest in the upcoming movie. Check out the video here.

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram

In the video, Ishaan Khatter is seen wearing a multi-coloured hat and a casual outfit. He wears a black coloured vest and a similar coloured shirt. He wore white coloured socks along with some cool kicks. Ishaan Khatter is seen pulling off some groovy dance moves. He shows a painting of Amitabh Bachchan to the camera before he sits down to jam with the team.

Netizens have commented on the post saying that they enjoyed watching the video. They showered the post with many hearts as well as fire emojis. Fans claim that they couldn’t imagine anyone else grooving to the music with as much swag as Ishaan Khatter. Netizens have also complimented Ishaan Khatter for being light-footed and stated that they liked his dance moves.

About Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter will be seen romancing Ananya Panday in the romantic action movie Khaali Peeli. The movie is written by Sima Agarwal, Yash Keswani and helmed by Maqbool Khan. Khaali Peeli is produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under the Zee Studios banner. Khaali Peeli is set to release on June 12, 2020.

