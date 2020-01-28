Ananya Panday Reveals Chunky Panday's True Name And It Is Hard To Guess

Ever since Ananya Panday dipped her toes in Bollywood with Student of the Year 2, the actor has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of people with her stellar on-screen demeanour. Ananya Panday, who is considered as one of the most promising actors from the current lot, participated in Google’s ‘Top Questions Answered’ segment, in which the actor revealed a surprising truth. Here are the details.

Ananya Panday answers Google’s 'Top Questions Answered’

Google is known for its fun audience engagement. From playing the 'Offline Dinosaur' game to interesting 'Google Doodles', netizens have enjoyed Google’s insight. Recently, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday participated in Google’s fun-filled ‘Top Questions Answered’ segment, in which the actor was asked details about her father, Chunky Panday. To fans’ surprise, the actor revealed that Chunky Panday is her father’s stage name, as the Hindi Cinema veteran was previously referred to as Suyash Panday.

In the fun-filled segment, the actor also revealed details about her beauty secrets and favourite movie dialogues. Ananya Panday revealed that the hardest part of acting is fake laughing in front of the camera.

What's next for Ananya Panday?

Ananya Panday, who last graced the big screen with Pati Patni Aur Woh, is currently gearing up for her next, Khaali Peeli along with Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli is a romantic entertainer, which is produced by Ali Abbas Zaffar.

Slated to hit the theatres on 12 June, Khaali Peeli also stars Satish Kaushik and Jaideep Ahlawat in prominent roles. Ananya also has Shakun Batra's next project in her kitty. Reportedly, the untitled movie also stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the leading roles. The movie is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

(Promo Image: Ananya Panday Instagram)

