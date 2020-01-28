Saif Ali Khan And Ananya Panday To Play Father-daughter In Their Upcoming Film

Saif Ali Khan’s Bollywood career is on a roll as his latest hit, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is still getting him critical praise for his performance opposite Ajay Devgn. Though the actor is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman, he has confirmed with a media portal that he would be seen playing a father in his upcoming film.

Saif Ali Khan to play a father in his upcoming movie

According to reports, Saif Ali Khan has signed up for Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment production film titled, Lafdebaaz. He would be sharing the screen with actors Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie will revolve around a father-daughter relationship and will depict their strong bond. It will be an emotional take on their relationship.

Saif Ali Khan talked to a leading entertainment daily and opened up about his role in the film. He told the daily that his character in Lafdebaaz is that of a dysfunctional, wild, slightly crazy father. In the movie, he would be playing father to Ananya Panday’s character.

While Ananya Panday started her career with Student Of The Year 2, She is currently filming for Khaali Peeli, opposite Ishan Khattar. Ananya Panday has another relationship drama movie lined up where she would be sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She too had confirmed earlier that she has signed up for Farhan Akhtar’s Lafdebaaz.

Upcoming movies of Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, too, has many projects lined up for himself. He told a leading entertainment channel that he would be playing an extended cameo in Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police and the Bollywood remake of Vikram Vedha. All the movies are likely to release this year. Saif and Ananya have many projects for this year. The two have given their dates for the shooting of the film, Lafdebaaz and would be filming for the same while simultaneously working on their other respective projects.

