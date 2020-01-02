Ananya Panday's 'Khaali Peeli' Picture Will Refresh Your Memory From 'Jab We Met', See Pic

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday, who is working opposite Ishaan Khatter in the upcoming film Khaali Peeli, shared a still from the film on her social media handle on Wednesday. The duo is captured sitting in a black and yellow taxi. In the picture, Ishaan is smiling in a brown taxi-driver uniform and looking at Ananya from the rear-view mirror, whereas the latter looks furious and afraid sitting at the back on the passenger seat. She wrote, 'Driving into 2020 🚕😎❤️ #KhaaliPeeli' in the caption.

The still can refresh the memory of Jab We Met fans. Interestingly, in one of the scenes of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, they shot a taxi-scene. First Shahid drove the taxi and now Ishaan is taking a step ahead to take the steering in his hand. Though the setting seems the same, the characters' expressions are different from each other.

Details of Khaali Peeli

Khaali Peeli is directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar. Reportedly, the film is to be a love story about two individuals, who meet each other in the middle of a night and how things unfold on their journey. Ananya Panday will essay the character of a Bombay girl named Pooja. Reportedly, the film has been predominantly shot in the night. Speaking about Khaali Peeli, Ananya said in a group interview that it is an intense love story and she has worked hard on her accent and language for the film. She also gave an insight into her character and said Pooja can do anything. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

The 21-year-old actor was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. The situational-comedy is commercially successful. Khaali Peeli is her third Bollywood project. She will also join hands with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Shakun Batra's upcoming untitled project.

