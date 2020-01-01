Ananya Panday Trolled For Comments On Nepotism, Siddhanth Chaturvedi Wins Hearts For Reply

Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi are all set to star in Shakun Batra’s next, also featuring Deepika Padukone. On Wednesday, they were not in the news for their films, but their comments on nepotism. As the duo arrived on a critic’s show, while the former got panned, the latter was lauded.

The debutants of this year, also including Tara Sutaria, were part of a roundtable discussion on a chat show. When asked about nepotism, Ananya stated that star kids are often targeted for having all things ‘glamorous’ and having everything they wanted. She then continued that she’s extremely grateful for being the daughter of Chunky Panday and that she never wanted to shy away from this fact when she is ‘hated’ for nepotism.

The Student of the Year 2 star then stated that she was proud about her father, who is still working hard, and about being his daughter. The actor then, to highlight how ‘fickle’ the industry is and how 'indispensable' people are, gave her own example that her father did not even congratulate her till Student of the Year 2 released as it was delayed for a year.

She added that she was not going to turn down offers made to her only because her father was an actor. She continued that she tried to ‘overcompensate’ for this, by arriving at an event earlier than scheduled.

Towards the end, to highlight her father’s struggles, she said that Chunky Panday was never invited to a popular chat show and that he had not even done a film from the host’s banner.

As she completed, Siddhanth had an impressive point in the ‘star kids vs outsiders’ debate. The Gully Boy star said that the difference between them was that where their dreams get fulfilled is when the struggles of the star kids start.

About Panday's remarks, a netizen wrote, "She tried to explain her privilege // oh my god! someone show this kid what reality is, and also, ask her to go to college, please."

They even shared memes over it, be it her fear over the trolls or Siddhanth’s ‘Sher Aaya’ from his character MC Sher’s lines in Gully Boy.

Here are the reactions

Bruh how do actors like ananya panday make it big like — 🍿 (@soukokn) January 1, 2020

#AnanyaPanday #SiddhantChaturvedi



Almost crying for 1:30 Just one liner.

mins in good english but

not making sense to

most of the Indians. pic.twitter.com/KqvaXudQt7 — Harsh Panchal (@_hp321_) January 1, 2020

#AnanyaPanday are those people who gets thing too easily and #SiddhantChaturvedi are those who are hard working and lack the godfather and stand in long lines to get 10 percent of what she gets. How we expect them to be role models and speaking like that is no surprise saluteToSC — actionholic (@ACTIONLOVER1) January 1, 2020

2 films old and Ananya Pandey talks about fickleness of the movie business.

Madam pehle acting pe dhyaan do business baad me dekhte hai! 😂#AnanyaPanday https://t.co/BikclnwxwU — Bul-Bul cyclone (@DabidiiDibidee) January 1, 2020

