'Khaali Peeli' Star Ananya Panday Says, "I Am Doing Anything And Getting Away With It"

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Ananya Panday will be busy with the shooting of her upcoming ‘dream project’ Khaali Peeli with the Dhadak actor Ishaan Khattar. Panday, on this, said that it is a dream come true as she has always wanted to do an intense romantic flick. The movie is directed by Maqbool Khan, and it will reportedly be set in the city of Mumbai. It focuses on the love story of a boy and a girl from Mumbai. Read more to know what the young actor had to say about the movie.

Ananya Panday's dream came true

Actor Ananya Panday reportedly said that shooting for her forthcoming flick with Ishaan Khattar is a dream come true for her as she has been waiting for an intense romantic story. It will be Panday’s third project after SOTY2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Talking about her upcoming movie she said that she has been waiting to do this for a long time and that Ishaan Khattar is ‘fun’ to work with. She added that whenever he comes to the sets it’s like a storm has entered. The unique thing about the movie is that the whole movie is being shot at night, and it is a challenge for the young actor.

The actor also spoke about how she had to change the way she speaks for the new film. She said that in the previous movies she did she spoke as she would normally do in real life. But in Khaali Peeli her character has a ‘Bambaiya lingo.’ She went on to say that when you separate yourself from who you are as a person, you are less conscious, and she is feeling very inhibited with the film. She added that she is doing anything she wants and is getting away with it, as it is not her and it is the character she is playing in the flick.

